Teva Inks Patent Deal With Collegium Over Painkiller

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceutical USA Inc. has inked a deal to resolve a patent case from Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. over Teva's attempt to get a generic alternative to Collegium's Xtampza ER painkiller approved. Collegium announced Wednesday that it had signed a settlement deal with Teva in a series of consolidated cases that focused on Teva's abbreviated new drug application, or ANDA, for a generic version of the drug. Under the terms of the deal, Teva would be granted permission "to market its generic version of Xtampza ER in the United States beginning on or after Sept. 2, 2033," although the license is contingent...

