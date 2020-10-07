Floating-Rate Debt Considerations As Libor Cessation Nears

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- As legal and business communities continue to work in a largely virtual world, it is time to refocus on the impending demise of the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor. Careful consideration of industry recommendations and thoughtful planning should be prioritized now. Libor is a widely used benchmark rate for U.S. dollar-denominated floating-rate debt securities and other financial products. Libor represents the arithmetic mean of the offered rates by banks in the London market for deposits in specified currencies over various time horizons, or terms. Libor's reliance on bank input allowed it to become the subject of widespread market manipulation. Evidence of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS