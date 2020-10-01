EU Antitrust Enforcer Approves Worldline-Ingenico Merger

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The European Union's antitrust enforcer has approved Worldline's proposed acquisition of fellow payments company Ingenico, stating on Wednesday that both companies made concessions that completely addressed the enforcer's initial concerns about the transaction. When the European Commission investigated the proposed €7.8 billion ($9.16 billion) merger, it identified some competition concerns in the markets for card readers that are used in payment transactions, as well as services that merchants can use when accepting card payments. The commission's Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement on Wednesday that the merger "would have reduced competition in the services facilitating in-store card payments...

