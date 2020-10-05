Supreme Court Skips Patent Eligibility In Garage Door Case

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review four cases over patent eligibility standards — including a high-profile one over a garage door patent — following years of calls for the justices to provide more guidance on the area of law often controlled by their 2014 Alice ruling. Most significantly, the justices denied a petition from The Chamberlain Group Inc., which owns a garage door patent invalidated by the Federal Circuit. The company had claimed that the circuit court has been picking patent claims apart to an unfair degree when deciding whether they're invalid as abstract under Alice. Chamberlain's May petition said...

