Williams Mullen Adds Former DOJ Atty To Enviro Practice

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Williams Mullen has added a veteran environmental attorney to its Richmond, Virginia, office who was formerly counsel at Vinson & Elkins LLP and served for a decade in the environment and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of Justice. For Carrick Brooke-Davidson, the move was a result of a serendipitous series of events that began when he moved east from Texas a little under a year ago. He found himself in Richmond after his wife got a call to give up her post as an Episcopal priest in the Lone Star State and head to Virginia to be the assistant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS