DEA Exploiting Doctrine To Keep Pot Illegal, 9th Circ. Hears

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Researchers pushing for marijuana to be federally reclassified have told the Ninth Circuit that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's decadeslong refusal to reconsider the drug's status makes no sense in light of its widely accepted and legal medical use in the majority of states. In a sprawling 117-page brief filed Tuesday, the Scottsdale Research Institute laid out a history of how the DEA has kept marijuana on Schedule I status — which applies to drugs with high potential for abuse and no known medical benefits — despite mounting evidence of the drug's potential benefits. The agency also created precisely the inconsistent...

