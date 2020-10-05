Justices Skip Opioid Treatment Case Disputing PTAB's Power

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a Federal Circuit decision allowing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to flout a remand order in a dispute involving an Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. patent covering the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. The justices' order rejected BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.'s June petition, which argued that the PTAB was wrong to terminate three inter partes reviews after a split Federal Circuit panel sent the case back to the board, ordering it to consider all 22 claims and 17 invalidity arguments in the petitions following the Supreme Court's decision in SAS Institute v. Iancu. SAS, which was...

