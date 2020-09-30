Ex-Nixon Peabody Attys Must Arbitrate Clawback Fight

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Five former Nixon Peabody LLP partners must arbitrate their claims that the firm punished them for leaving for DLA Piper last year, a New York state trial court ruled Wednesday, finding that the lawyers had agreed to arbitration provisions in their partnership agreements. Thomas Gaynor, Abigail T. Reardon, Jinjian Huang, Stephen Reil and Maria S. Swiatek left Nixon Peabody for DLA Piper in July 2019. Since then, Nixon Peabody has tried to claw back hundreds of thousands of dollars in earned bonuses, the attorneys said in their September petition. The attorneys wanted to force their former firm to mediate, rather than arbitrate,...

