Calif. Bar Lays Out Atty Duty To Avoid Client Data Breaches

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Lawyers have a duty to secure their electronic devices that hold confidential client information to guard against data breaches that would put their clients at risk, a California State Bar committee said in an ethics opinion published Wednesday. The state bar's Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct released a 10-page opinion addressing the ever-growing problem of electronic data breaches and how attorneys should do everything they can to minimize the risk of unauthorized access to their clients' personal and confidential information. Lawyers must think about how data breaches can happen, whether through phishing email that installs malicious software or a threat...

