Fla. Nursery Says Drug Laws Don't Apply To State Licenses

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida nursery that has waged several court battles to get one of the state's few medical marijuana licenses told the Eleventh Circuit that the Controlled Substances Act should not preclude a constitutional property right to the licenses. Tampa-based Louis Del Favero Orchids Inc. on Wednesday urged the federal appellate court to revive its suit against the Florida Department of Health over its alleged failure to review an application for a license to grow medical cannabis, arguing that contrary to what the state says, the CSA does not prohibit the license itself, only the drug. "Nothing in the text or stated...

