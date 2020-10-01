Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Atty Loses Bid For COVID-19 Insurance Coverage

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge freed Hartford Casualty Co. from having to cover The Law Office of Rhonda Hill Wilson PC's COVID-19-related losses, finding that the $50,000 limited virus coverage does not apply because the policy's virus exclusion clearly bars coverage.

U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno tossed the law office's suit, ruling Wednesday that the practice failed to show any exemptions would bar the policy's virus exclusions, and rejected its bid to send the suit back to state court.

The judge also dismissed the law office's claims against broker-agent USI Insurance Services LLC, holding that although USI was involved in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!