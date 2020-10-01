Pa. Atty Loses Bid For COVID-19 Insurance Coverage

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge freed Hartford Casualty Co. from having to cover The Law Office of Rhonda Hill Wilson PC's COVID-19-related losses, finding that the $50,000 limited virus coverage does not apply because the policy's virus exclusion clearly bars coverage. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno tossed the law office's suit, ruling Wednesday that the practice failed to show any exemptions would bar the policy's virus exclusions, and rejected its bid to send the suit back to state court. The judge also dismissed the law office's claims against broker-agent USI Insurance Services LLC, holding that although USI was involved in the...

