EIOPA To Work On Pandemic Insurance Fix Next Year

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 5:22 PM BST) -- Europe's insurance watchdog will next year focus on developing a fix for the market to ensure that businesses in the region are able to get cover against future pandemics. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said Wednesday that developing "shared resilience solutions" to meet the insurance challenge posed by pandemics would be one of its top priorities next year. The regulator mentioned the proposal as part of a wide-ranging manifesto for the years 2021 to 2023, "taking into account the current market situation in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic." EIOPA previously floated in a discussion paper in July the...

