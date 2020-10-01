3 Firms Rep Apollo-Backed Blank-Check Co. In $750M IPO

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company backed by Apollo Global said Thursday that it's launching a $750 million initial public offering piloted by Paul Weiss and Walkers with underwriters' counsel White & Case. Blank-check companies or special purpose acquisition companies, raise money through IPOs to take private businesses public generally within 24 months after the offering. The industries SPACs target tend to reflect their management team's expertise. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital said it was aiming to sell 75 million units — each containing a share of common stock and one-third of a warrant — for $10 each, according to a filing with the U.S....

