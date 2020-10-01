Kirkland Leads Nordic Capital To €6.1B Investment Fund

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- European investment firm Nordic Capital, led by Kirkland & Ellis and assisted by Carey Olsen and Arendt & Medernach, said Thursday that it has clinched its 10th flagship fund after securing €6.1 billion ($7.2 billion) from limited partners in less than six months of fundraising. The fund, called Nordic Capital Fund X, was launched in April, raised completely remotely, and became oversubscribed before closing at its hard cap, according to a statement. The fund will target the firm's usual areas of focus, such as health care, technology and payments, financial services and industrial and business services. It will invest primarily in...

