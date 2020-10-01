Bacardi Adds Coca-Cola Atty To Legal Mix As GC

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Bacardi & Co. Ltd. has named as its next general counsel a former longtime attorney at The Coca-Cola Co. who held both regional and international legal department positions during his 18 years there, the spirits company announced Thursday. Todd Grice, whose title also includes senior vice president, joined Bacardi on Thursday, the company said. He replaces the retiring Eduardo Sanchez. "The company has a 158-year-old story rooted in family values with a commitment to excellence and to giving back to its communities," Grice told Law360 in an email. "I look forward to discovering more about these stories and to be part...

