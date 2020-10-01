Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Green Groups Can't Take On TVA Over Power Rate Structure

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal court has shut down environmental groups' suit alleging that new rates set by the Tennessee Valley Authority discourage solar power use, ruling that the groups had not proved the change will cause power plants to emit more pollution and injure their members.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke granted TVA's motion for a ruling in its favor Wednesday. In its opinion, the court found the Center for Biological Diversity, Energy Alabama, and others that allege the environmental analysis underpinning a rate change by the federally owned power provider was insufficient could not prove that any of their members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!