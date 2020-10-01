3 Tips For Working With Bankruptcy Fee Examiners

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The appointment of a fee examiner[1] and the fee examination process in any given bankruptcy case seem to generate a variety of questions. Will a fee examiner process be better for the case — read: me — than having the judge address the reasonableness and appropriateness of fees? Will there now be three parties — the fee examiner, the court and the U.S. Trustee — scrutinizing my fees as well as criticizing my staffing, timing and approach to the case? What will the nature and approach of the fee examiner be in my particular case? Will the appointment of a fee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS