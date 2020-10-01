Trump Taps Local Gov't Atty For SC Trial Court

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday said he'll nominate a county attorney to the federal bench in South Carolina. Joseph Dawson III currently serves as Charleston County's county attorney, overseeing legal work for the local government and its officials. He also has a solo law practice that the White House said "focuses on general civil litigation and providing strategic advice to small businesses." His website does not list any biographical information or details about his legal work. Local news reports indicate Dawson has been the county attorney since at least 2003 after starting as an assistant county attorney in 1998. He has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS