NLRB Supervisor Status Finding Imperils Narrow Union Win

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board said a regional official was wrong to say an elevator technician was a supervisor and omit his vote from the tally in a union election, putting in jeopardy a one-vote win by the International Union of Elevator Constructors. A board panel on Wednesday vacated Indianapolis office head Patricia Nachand's decision certifying a 7-6 win for the union and ordered that Oracle Elevator Holdco Inc. senior modernization technician Jon Effinger's vote be counted. If the revised tally shows a tie, the union loses. The split panel said Effinger is not a union-ineligible supervisor, rejecting Nachand's findings that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS