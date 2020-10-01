Fund Firm's Cooperation Helps It Avoid SEC Fine In Fee Case

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Denver-based Transamerica Asset Management Inc. has struck a deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to reimburse nearly $6 million worth of money market fund expenses it allegedly failed to disclose to investors, though the SEC said it spared the firm any fines due to its cooperation. The case concerns voluntary expense limitation agreements between Transamerica and its four funds. Under those agreements, Transamerica could waive or reimburse some fees and expenses to prevent negative yields, but it could recapture the fees at a later date if that also didn't result in negative yields, the SEC explained in Wednesday's order....

