3 Trends For GCs To Watch In IPO Listings

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Activist investors have been upping the pressure on corporate America to adopt more shareholder-friendly practices, but a recent survey shows that most companies and their general counsel are ignoring that pressure at the time of an IPO, choosing a pro-management structure instead. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's IPO Governance Survey, released Wednesday, shows most corporations took advantage of listings to adopt some management-friendly structures. These devices include such things as a plurality vote for directors, a supermajority vote to modify bylaws, dual class stocks, and prohibitions against shareholders acting with written consent or calling special meetings. For general counsel, a key...

