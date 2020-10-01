ACC Backs Ethical Oath For In-House Attorneys

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel has endorsed a "general counsel oath," which was proposed by the general counsel for the advertising company Dentsu Inc., calling it a chance for in-house leaders to recommit to ethical conduct. The ACC said that Tuesday its board voted unanimously in favor of the oath, which is meant for general counsel and other top lawyers such as chief legal officers, and indicated that the organization will now begin sharing it with members. "The General Counsel Oath is a timely, critical reminder of our responsibilities as corporate counsel to our clients, our colleagues, and our communities," Veta...

