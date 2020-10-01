OCC Head Stresses 'Level Playing Field' For Bank Licensees

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday nondepository lenders and payments companies wouldn't get off easy on oversight with a banking charter from his agency, telling an audience of bankers he wants a level regulatory playing field. Speaking at an online conference of the Consumer Bankers Association, acting Comptroller Brian Brooks defended the concept of granting national bank charters to nondepository companies as a way to keep pace with changes in the financial services industry and bring new entrants into regulation on par with incumbents. "Nobody believes more in a level playing field than me,"...

