Congress Pushes Back USDA Hemp Compliance Deadline

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a stopgap funding bill that includes a one-year deadline extension for states to file plans for regulating hemp, a welcome reprieve for industry advocates frustrated with the federal government's draft rules. The bill passed Wednesday contains House-drafted language extending the U.S. Department of Agriculture's hemp pilot program to September 2021. Industry groups had lobbied for the change, saying the coronavirus pandemic would likely prevent some states from complying with the agency's rules by the Nov. 1 deadline. With the extension, the roughly 20 states that have not won USDA approval of their hemp plans can continue...

