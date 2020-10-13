Perkins Coie Adds 2 Fed Enviro Lawyers To DC Practice

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has added two seasoned government attorneys to its environment, energy and resources practice in Washington, D.C., rounding out an already well-known and established practice that includes more than 100 attorneys across the country. The firm announced the addition of Edward "Ted" Boling as a partner and Stacey Bosshardt as special counsel earlier this month. Between the two of them, their experience spans decades working in the federal government at a variety of levels and with a variety of responsibilities. Bosshardt joins Perkins Coie after working for nearly five years as the assistant section chief for the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS