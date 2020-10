MVP: Dechert's Mark Cheffo & Sheila Birnbaum

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Mark Cheffo and Sheila Birnbaum of Dechert LLP guided Purdue Pharma LP in settling thousands of claims in opioid litigation and helped Pfizer prevail in cases alleging that its cholesterol drug...

To view the full article, register now.