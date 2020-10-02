Health Hires: Covington, Baker Donelson, Wiley Rein

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP scooped back up a former member of the firm who recently had a stint at JUUL Labs, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has brought on a Dentons attorney as a shareholder, and Wiley Rein LLP was able to snap up two additions to its food and drug regulatory bench, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Covington & Burling Gerald Masoudi Gerald Masoudi has made the move back to Covington & Burling after stints at both JUUL and Celgene Corp., the firm announced Thursday. Masoudi has a...

