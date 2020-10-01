Manufacturers Group Claims Treasury Excise Tax Rule Invalid

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department exceeded its authority by limiting when companies could file for refunds on excise tax for imports while exporting similar products, the National Association of Manufacturers argued in a brief filed Thursday in the Federal Circuit. The organization in January successfully challenged 2018 regulations from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Treasury before the Court of International Trade. Though Treasury claimed the regulations carried out a 2016 law that updated rules for the drawback process, the court invalidated the department's rules banning refunds when the similar exported product was not subject to the excise tax. The department appealed to the...

