Antitrust 'Leniency' Incentive Made Permanent

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A protection against civil financial penalties for companies that report criminal antitrust activity has now been permanently baked into the U.S. Department of Justice leniency program under legislation President Donald Trump signed into law Thursday. The Antitrust Criminal Penalty Enhancement and Reform Permanent Extension Act was part of a package of legislation Trump signed that also included federal agency funding, among other things. For antitrust professionals and the DOJ itself, the reauthorization of the Antitrust Criminal Penalty Enhancement and Reform Act represents an important part of enforcement efforts aimed at combating anti-competitive cartels. "We thank President Trump and both the Senate...

