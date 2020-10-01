Exxon Stays In-House With New GC Pick As Top Atty Retires

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said Thursday it has promoted an in-house attorney, who has previously served as chief legal officer at Cardinal Health and as acting deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush, to take over for its retiring general counsel next month. Craig Morford, who is currently deputy general counsel at Exxon, is set to replace corporate vice president and general counsel Randall Ebner, who on Thursday announced he will retire Nov. 1 after 40 years with the company. "We thank Randy for more than 40 years of service to the company, most recently as our general counsel," said Darren...

