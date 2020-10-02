Samsung Wants Win In State Farm Hoverboard Fire Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Samsung SDI Co. is asking a Mississippi federal court to release it from a suit alleging that its batteries caused a hoverboard to catch fire and destroy a State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. policyholder's home, arguing there's no evidence it made the batteries in the first place. In a motion filed Thursday, Samsung said the only evidence that State Farm has alleging that it made the batteries is an online receipt for one of the hoverboards, but that it's merely hearsay that is inadmissible. According to the motion, the online receipt described the product as "Smart Scooter Two Wheels Self...

