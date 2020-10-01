Sullivan & Cromwell Fights $70M Valuation On NYC HQ

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP has challenged the more than $70 million valuation of its Manhattan headquarters, telling a New York state court that the amount is excessive and the true value of the property is about $28 million. The firm argues that it will be forced to pay more than its fair share of real estate taxes if the assessment stands, according to a petition filed in New York County Supreme Court last week that urged the court to overturn the New York City Tax Commission's final determination. Sullivan & Cromwell owns a 42-story office tower at 125 Broad St. in...

