Howard & Howard Wants Ex-Intern's Bias Suit Narrowed

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC has asked an Illinois federal court to throw out part of a former summer associate's sexual harassment and discrimination suit, claiming the one instance of harassment she alleged was not substantial enough for a claim under federal law. The firm filed a partial motion to dismiss Thursday, arguing that a single comment a partner allegedly made to former summer associate Jennie Christensen did not meet the "severe and pervasive" benchmark to sustain a claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. "It is abundantly clear that the sexually harassing conduct alleged in the...

