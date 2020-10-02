Brexit Pushing UK Antitrust Agency Into 'Activist' Mode

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT) -- The Competition and Markets Authority has until the new year to get ready to become the United Kingdom's sole antitrust enforcer, but the CMA isn't waiting until it transitions out of the European Union to buff up its capabilities and stamp its imprint on international mergers. In the last year or two, antitrust professionals say, the CMA has become increasingly aggressive in staking out a claim to review global transactions alongside its peers, even those that appear to have few ties to the U.K. Before the country chose to leave the EU, the CMA typically left most international transactions to the...

