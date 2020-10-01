AG Barr Slammed For 'Weaponizing' DOJ Ahead Of Election

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Former employees of the U.S. Department of Justice accused Attorney General William Barr of "weaponizing" the agency ahead of November's general election, saying Thursday that the DOJ chief seems to be trying to tilt the scales in favor of President Donald Trump. The open letter signed by more than 1,600 former DOJ workers highlighted several aspects of Barr's recent conduct that they said were suggestive of an intention "to use the DOJ's vast law enforcement powers to undermine our most fundamental democratic value: free and fair elections." The group cited "false statements about the security of mail-in voting" as well as...

