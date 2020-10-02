1 Firm Seizes Spotlight Amid September's IPO Surge

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP steered initial public offerings that raised beyond $6.2 billion in proceeds during September, more than any firm during a scorching month that produced 74 new issuances that raised $22.5 billion marketwide among operating and blank-check companies. September marked the busiest month for IPOs on record at the New York Stock Exchange and the busiest by the number of offerings at Nasdaq since May 2012, according to representatives of both stock exchanges. IPO activity has been torrid since spring as companies have raised funds in a friendly market that has shaken off the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, aided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS