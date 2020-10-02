Ardonagh Buys Motor Broker Lloyd Latchford For £15.3M

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 1:09 PM BST) -- Insurance holding company Ardonagh said on Friday that it has bought motor broker Lloyd Latchford Group in a deal worth £15.3 million ($19.5 million). The transaction has already received regulatory approval, the Ardonagh Group said on Friday, with £11.5 million paid in cash and the remainder in shares. The deal comes two days after private equity-backed Ardonagh said it will sell its newly acquired broking company, Bennetts Motorcycling Services Ltd., after the antitrust watchdog said it will examine the deal amid competition concerns. Lloyd Latchford, a retail broker based in the central England county of Buckinghamshire, specializes in car, driving instructor, commercial...

