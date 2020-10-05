Proposal To Overhaul Confiscation Orders Faces Skepticism

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 6:57 PM BST) -- A proposal to simplify how the U.K. claws back money from convicts is a step in the right direction to reforming an onerous, "draconian" system, but unless more radical changes are made, defendants will be trapped in a cycle of debt and prison, attorneys say. In September, the Law Commission, the organization responsible for proposing reforms to the country's legal code, released its long-awaited report on confiscation orders, the civil process used to recover ill-gotten gains from individuals convicted of crimes. Overhauling enforcement could see prosecutors net an extra £8 million ($10.4 million), the report suggested. But the report's authors said the...

