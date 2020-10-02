EU Weighs MiFIR Reporting Relief For UK After Brexit

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 3:22 PM BST) -- Europe's markets watchdog has said that it will decide whether the U.K.'s trading venues qualify for relief from reporting rules after Brexit, in a move that will encourage investment banks to trade derivatives in Britain after the transition period ends in December. The European Securities and Markets Authority said Thursday that it will assess whether trading venues established in Britain meet a set of criteria, meaning that they will not be required from January to publicly disclose transactions completed through them. Under the bloc's Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation, known as MiFIR, transactions concluded by EU investment firms on trading venues...

