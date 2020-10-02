Savvy Terror Funders 'Help Drive Fall In UK Asset Freeze'

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 10:13 PM BST) -- The amount of funds the U.K. has frozen under its local counter-terrorism asset freezing regime has fallen from £39,000 ($51,000) in 2015 to £9,000 this year, which a terror financing expert says is in part due to "savvy" terrorists using various methods to evade the mainstream financial system. Britain is required by the United Nations to freeze the assets of those the UN has placed under sanctions for terrorism. The U.K. has been freezing the assets of people or entities listed under European Union sanctions, but it can also impose its own restrictions under its so-called domestic regime. This regime comprises...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS