Walmart Sells UK Supermarket Biz To PE Group In £6.8B Deal

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT) -- Walmart will sell a majority stake in British supermarket chain Asda to convenience retailer EG Group and funds affiliated with TDR Capital for £6.8 billion ($8.8 billion), including debt, the companies said Friday. The deal calls for Walmart Inc. to sell most of its ownership of Asda Group Ltd. to EG Group, which is owned by the Issa brothers and U.K. private equity firm TDR Capital, as well as other funds managed by TDR Capital LLP, according to a statement. Asda will keep its Leeds headquarters, and Roger Burnley will maintain his position as CEO. Burnley said in the press release...

