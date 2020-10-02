SEC's Peirce Dissents From 2nd Enforcement Suit In 3 Weeks

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Just after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closed its fiscal year with an overload of enforcement actions last month, Commissioner Hester Peirce announced her second dissent in three weeks. While not unheard of, commissioner dissents from SEC enforcement actions are far from typical, but Peirce — who frequently vocalizes her concerns of regulator overreach — released a public statement on Friday stating that one of 22 actions filed on Sept. 30 could've been resolved with regulatory guidance rather than the $300,000 fine that was levied. "While I appreciate the concerns that led my colleagues to approve this action, there are...

