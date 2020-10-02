Barclays Beats 'Lehman Brothers' Whiskey Trademark

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let a small company register the name "Lehman Brothers" as a trademark for whiskey, ruling that Barclays PLC had not legally abandoned the name of the famously defunct investment bank. More than a decade after the collapse of Lehman Brothers set the 2008 financial crisis into motion, the board ruled Wednesday that a British firm called Tiger Lily Ventures Ltd. could not register the name for a line of whiskey. The board ruled that Barclays — which bought Lehman at fire sale prices during the height of the crisis — had not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS