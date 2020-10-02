Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lender Group Blasts True Religion's Ch. 11 Plan As Unfair

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A group of lenders told the Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday it should reject denim retailer True Religion Apparel Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, saying it violates the Bankruptcy Code's absolute priority rule and unfairly provides a "dramatic windfall" to another creditor at their expense.

In a filing submitted to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, an ad hoc group of True Religion's prepetition term loan lenders contends that the plan was not proposed in "good faith."

The plan is a "brazen attempt" to hand most of the reorganized company's equity to Farmstead Management LLC in exchange for the roll-up of roughly $46...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!