EU Sanctions Belarus Officials Linked To Presidential Election

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 6:31 PM BST) -- The European Council on Friday imposed financial and travel sanctions against 40 Belarus government officials linked to its recent disputed presidential election, but stopped short of including President Alexander Lukashenko in the measures. The EU blames officials targeted by the restrictions, which include asset freezing and EU travel bans, for repression and intimidation. Listed people also will not be able to obtain funds from businesses in the bloc. The European Council, which is seated by EU governments, said it does not recognize the election results. President Lukashenko has denied broad allegations that the election was rigged. The council also called on...

