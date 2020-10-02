CBP Risking $751M By Not Verifying Imports, Watchdog Finds

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't consistently verify the final value of imports, jeopardizing roughly $751 million in revenue that was refunded to importers when they corrected their final import entries, according to a watchdog report. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General said in a report Wednesday that the CBP can't guarantee refunds of duties, taxes and fees are accurate when the agency doesn't require importers to file supporting documentation with their reconciliation entries. Out of 113 reconciliation entries, 11% contained inaccurate amounts of duties and fees totaling $8,159 that the OIG discovered by comparing reported duty...

