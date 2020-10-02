Calif. Bar Highlights Ethical Risks Of Litigation Funding Deals

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Litigation funding deals pose a long list of ethical risks to attorneys, but the dangers can be mitigated by strict adherence to disclosure and attorney independence rules, the State Bar of California said Thursday. In a lengthy opinion, the bar's Standing Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct gave tacit approval to lawyers cutting deals with outside investors that impose some kind of limit on how a lawyer litigates a case. The committee also voiced tolerance for arrangements in which a third-party funder pays a lawyer directly for client work. But in both of those situations and others, attorneys must be vigilant...

