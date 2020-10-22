Finding A Path Forward To Regulate The Legal Industry

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Some important changes for the legal profession are underway and a sea change seems possible. The most important decision to be made is whether lawyers will continue to regulate themselves or if a new supervisory body — probably some form of an independent, nonprofit regulator with delegated authority over some or all legal services — will come into being, as happened in the U.K. in 2010. The changes are being forced by this truth: A client of substantial means can get very good legal representation for civil or criminal matters. The same is not true for civil legal problems of the...

