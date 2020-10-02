Acacia Research GC Censured, Ordered To Pay $25K Penalty

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators have ordered Meredith Simmons, general counsel of the patent-licensing firm Acacia Research Corp., to pay a $25,000 civil penalty for backdating a compliance memo and impeding an investigation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday also censured Simmons for the misconduct that occurred while she was chief compliance officer of New York-based Mason Capital Management from 2012 to 2018. The SEC's cease and desist order suspended her from practicing before the commission for one year, and from acting in a compliance capacity with any broker, dealer, investment adviser, municipal securities dealer, municipal adviser, transfer agent or nationally recognized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS