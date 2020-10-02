How Rookies Should Prep For A Unique Supreme Court Term

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Before the pandemic forced oral arguments out of the marbled halls of the U.S. Supreme Court and onto conference calls, first-timers before the court had to contend with nine justices staring them down and zinging questions at them from every side. Things are different this session, but attorneys who have been there before warn that an appearance before the court is still daunting. Munger Tolles & Olson LLP partner Elaine Goldenberg described how she prepared for each of her dozen arguments before the high court in one word: "Intensively." "You don't get a lot of time, so it's important to be crisp and say the thing that...

